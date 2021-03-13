The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team uses their momentum to carry out a decisive victory against Pilot Rock in John Day on March 13.
The prospectors won with scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-7.
"I think that the game went really well and when it's a game against a team in our league, it's very competitive," said senior Madison Spencer. "I think we played it out to the best of our abilities."
Junior Lauryn Pettyjohn said she felt that the serves helped the team win the game along with the runs they had with the ball.
Pettyjohn also said that being smart with the ball helped the prospectors obtain victory as the team worked on getting the ball over the net for the other team to make a mistake instead of only focusing on a kill to score every point.
Senior Jordyn Young added that the energy her team provided, helped drive the girls to victory.
In the first set, Pilot Rock served to start the game, but the prospectors defense was on point as they worked together to bump and set the ball for junior Paige Gerry to spike the first point of the game.
The first set continued as both teams kept the score close at 4-3, but when Pilot Rock hit the ball out of bounds, the prospectors began their first scoring streak accompanied with momentum to keep the energy going.
Spencer served four points, with two kills, as her teammates rallied with a shout and a jump to keep the momentum going, 9-4.
At 12-9, Gerry began serving and the team worked together to grow the lead to 17-10. A combination of great serves and defense from the prospectors carried the set to 25-15.
Junior Grace Taylor served to start the second set and scored the first point of the set. The energy continued as Young spiked the ball to Pilot Rock and score the second point.
The successful serves lead the prospectors to 10-4, with seven of the 10 points coming from serves. The momentum carried the team to another decisive set with freshman Drewsey Williams scoring the last point, 25-11.
Senior Kenna Combs spiked and scored the final point to close out the final set of the game against Pilot Rock, 25-7.
Grant Union head coach Shanna Northway said it was a great week for the team. While they did lose to 3A Burns Hilanders, Northway said the prospectors played really good volleyball against the competitive team.
Burns won against the prospectors on March 11, 25-6, 25-22, 25-20.
"We're starting to come together as a team and get some continuity," Northway said. "Our team is a tough serving team and it was nice tonight that we didn't air out. We served until we got a long run and then served out. They did a good job this week and I'm super proud of them."
