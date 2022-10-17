JOHN DAY — Pink-clad volleyball fans descended on Grant Union High School Saturday, Oct., 15, for the Lady Pros' annual Dig Pink event to raise money and awareness for breast cancer patients, with the home team winning both its matches.

Fundraising efforts for Dig Pink included selling ribbons with the names of individuals who had breast cancer or were survivors as well as selling raffle tickets for one of 13 assorted baskets made for the event.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

