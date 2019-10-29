The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team placed third at the Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament Saturday, and now await news to see if they advance to the state playoffs with a wildcard.
The Prospectors started the tournament with 3-2 loss to Stanfield, the Tigers winning with scores of 18-25, 25-17, 26-24 and 25-21.
“We came out and played the first set perfectly, executed our game plan well, and won the first set of the match,” said Grant Union head coach Ali Abrego. “Throughout the course of the next three sets, the girls battled really hard, always working for each point, and had several bright spots with our hitters, just unfortunately couldn’t pull out the win — still very proud of their efforts.”
Grant Union next defeated the Weston-McEwen TigerScots 3-2, with scores of 25-19, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-13.
“This game was intense — coming down to the last two points of the game (in three out of five) sets,” Abrego said.
In the final set, the Prospectors were down several points at the start, then battled back to win the match and claim third place.
“This weekend Abby Lusco was a huge standout in both matches, Harli Grove came into the Weston (during) set four and had some very crucial plays for us, and Baylee Combs with assists,” Abrego said.
Receiving All-League honors were seniors Kaytlyn Wells and Taylor Allen for second team. Honorable mention recognition went to junior Maddie Spencer, senior Baylee Combs and sophomore Lauryn Pettyjohn.
The Union Bobcats placed first at the district tournament with the Stanfield Tigers in second. After Grant Union, Weston-McEwen placed fourth, and the Heppner Mustangs were fifth.
A ranking freeze will take place Tuesday night, past press time.
The top two teams from each of the six leagues will advance to the playoffs, as well as the four highest-ranked teams that were not in the top two of their league.
As of Tuesday morning, Grant Union was ranked 11th in the state. The teams ranked first, third, fourth, sixth, seventh and 10th as of Tuesday morning advanced to the playoffs as the top two from their leagues.
The league with the second- and fifth-ranked teams had not announced its top two as of Tuesday morning.
