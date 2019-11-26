Grant Union volleyball head coach Ali Abrego, center (holding check), presents a check for $3,000 to Jena Knowles of the Blue Mountain Hospital District. The team raised money to support the BMHD mammogram program through their annual Dig Pink events held in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.