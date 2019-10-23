Grant Union Volleyball
The Grant Union Prospectors will face the Stanfield Tigers in Game One at the Blue Mountain Conference Tournament at noon Saturday, Oct. 26.

In the photo: Abby Lusco (7) gets a kill in the third set against the Union Bobcats Oct. 15 in John Day.

 The Eagle/Angel Carpenter

The Grant Union Prospectors will battle the Stanfield Tigers at noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Blue Mountain Conference DistrictTournament for a chance to advance to the OSAA volleyball state playoffs.

Grant Union, the No. 3 seed, will face the No. 2-seeded Stanfield in Game One of Saturday's tournament.

The winner of Game One will face the top-seeded Union Bobcats for the tournament championship title.

The No. 4-seeded Weston-McEwen TigerScots and No. 5 Heppner Mustangs will compete in Game Two, and the winner of that match will play the loser of Game One for a possible at-large bid for the playoffs.

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

