The Grant Union Prospectors will battle the Stanfield Tigers at noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Blue Mountain Conference DistrictTournament for a chance to advance to the OSAA volleyball state playoffs.
Grant Union, the No. 3 seed, will face the No. 2-seeded Stanfield in Game One of Saturday's tournament.
The winner of Game One will face the top-seeded Union Bobcats for the tournament championship title.
The No. 4-seeded Weston-McEwen TigerScots and No. 5 Heppner Mustangs will compete in Game Two, and the winner of that match will play the loser of Game One for a possible at-large bid for the playoffs.
