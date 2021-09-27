Volleyball team

Grant Union’s volleyball team poses for a photo last month after beating Jordan Valley for the top spot at the Grant Union Invitational Tournament in John Day.

 Eagle file photo

STANFIELD — The Grant Union Volleyball team won two out of three games last week.

During their weekend road trip to Stanfield on Saturday, Sept. 27, which saw the Lady Pros play two games, the squad dropped their first game to Stanfield 3-1 but came back to blank Weston-McEwen 3-0.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Grant Union downed Union 3-0.

Ranked third in their division overall, the Lady Pros are 11-6 and 3-1 in league play as of Monday, Sept. 27.

Shanna Northway, Grant Union’s volleyball coach, did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.

Next up:

The Lady Pros hit the road on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to face the Burns Highlanders at Burns High School at 4:30 p.m.

