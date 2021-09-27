Grant Union volleyball team wins two of three Blue Mountain Eagle Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grant Union’s volleyball team poses for a photo last month after beating Jordan Valley for the top spot at the Grant Union Invitational Tournament in John Day. Eagle file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STANFIELD — The Grant Union Volleyball team won two out of three games last week.During their weekend road trip to Stanfield on Saturday, Sept. 27, which saw the Lady Pros play two games, the squad dropped their first game to Stanfield 3-1 but came back to blank Weston-McEwen 3-0.Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Grant Union downed Union 3-0.Ranked third in their division overall, the Lady Pros are 11-6 and 3-1 in league play as of Monday, Sept. 27.Shanna Northway, Grant Union’s volleyball coach, did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.Next up:The Lady Pros hit the road on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to face the Burns Highlanders at Burns High School at 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grant Union Volleyball Team Pros Volleyball Sport Game Coach Two Squad Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Louisiana health officials dodge legislators' questions on nursing home evacuations Tigers in the NFL: Bolton leads Chiefs with seven tackles LSU Contains Mississippi St. for 28-25 Victory Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
