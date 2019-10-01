The Grant Union Prospector volleyball team will hold their annual Dig Pink Rally at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Grant Union High School.
The Prospectors will host the Enterprise Outlaws and Pilot Rock Rockets for varsity and junior varsity matches, all held in the Grant Union gym.
The event is held to raise breast cancer awareness, and Grant Union’s players will hold fundraisers leading up to the event and the day of the games, with proceeds benefiting the Blue Mountain Hospital radiology department’s mammogram program.
A “Flocked” fundraiser will give people a chance to place 30 plastic flamingos in a person’s yard. To have them removed costs $25. To have them removed and sent to another person’s yard is $50.
On Oct. 4, they will accept drive-through donations at the pocket park across from the Catholic Church and another at Les Schwab Tire Center in John Day.
Tickets for a basket raffle/drawing and Dig Pink T-shirts will be available for purchase.
Raffle tickets will be available at the drive-through, and shirts and tickets can be purchased at the Friday, Oct. 4, Grant Union vs. Kennedy football game and at the Dig Pink Rally on Saturday. The basket drawing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, during senior night.
For more information, call Marissa Williams at 541-620-1404.
Grant Union’s gym was closed for the start of the season while awaiting repairs to the floor. The floor work and refinishing is complete and curing is expected to be done in time for the games.
