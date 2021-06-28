Two Grant Union wrestlers brought trophies from the state tournament
Junior Justin Hodge, who won last year’s state title, took third in the 160 weight division, while sophomore Rylan Cox took fourth in the 285 division.
Coach Andy Lusco could not be reached for comment by deadline.
Jack Strong also represented the Prospectors in Sweet Home.
Lusco said last week the Prospectors had seven wrestlers that could make the district tournament June 19 in Culver and, unfortunately, several who had schedules that conflicted.
Overall, he said, the team wrestled well at districts.
Strong took third place in the 145 weight division, while Hodge took second in the 160 weight class, and Cox took second in the 285 weight division.
Riddick Hutchison took fifth in the 170 weight class, and Sam McCracken placed fourth in the 182 weight division. Zach Ostberg took fifth. Rolondo Moreno finished fourth in the 285 weight class.
