Grant Union Prospector Drew Lusco placed first (4-0) at the Culver Invitational in the 285-pound bracket with wins by fall over Shain Beymer of Madras and Jacob Washington of Sisters and by decision over Michael Heutzenroeder of La Pine and Daniel Underwood of La Pine.
At 160, Justin Hodge (5-1) placed third with wins over Leander Smith of Madras, Harley Miller of Joseph/Wallowa, Craig Puckett of North Lake, Scotty Metcalf of Gold Beach and Dylan Hankey of La Pine. He lost in the semifinals to Ray Solis of Crook County.
Also at 160, Damion Young (4-2) placed fifth with wins over Connor Fowler of Ridgeview, Tom Kallenbach of Madras, Jose Orozco of La Pine and Scotty Metcalf of Gold Beach. He lost to Hunter Augustynovich of Culver in the semifinals and Dylan Hankey of La Pine.
At 182, Russell Hodge (4-2) placed fourth with wins over Andreas Mendez of Culver, Isaac Andres of Culver, Landen Roggenkamp of La Pine and Cade Wynne of Mazama. He lost to Ethan Richards of Mazama in the quarterfinals and again in the third-place match.
Dan Henry went 0-2 at 106. Ezra Beam went 0-2 and placed fourth at 113. Dylan Clark went 0-2 at 126. Ben Henry went 1-2 at 132. Riddick Hutchison went 1-2 and 138. Jack Strong went 1-2 at 145. Isaac Koopman went 2-2 at 145. Sam McCracken went 0-2 at 152. Frank Douglass went 3-2 at 160. Quentin Hallgarth went 202 at 170. Tucker Carpenter went 0-2 at 170. Rylan Cox went 2-2 at 285.
Grant Union girls
Ashley Henry (3-0) placed first at 122 with wins by fall over Aubbry Hill of Glide, Ariana Hill of Glide and Kylee Boynton of Madras.
Mercedes Locke (2-1) placed second at 156 with wins over Oriana Foltz of Madras and Ronne Puterbaugh of Ridgeview after a first-round loss to Peyton Dennis of Madras.
Abby Lusco (2-1) placed second at 179 with wins by fall over Belen Leonard of Ridgeview and by forfeit over Megan McManama of Grant Union. She lost in the second round to Anastasia Kuglar of Mazama.
Ashleigh Ostberg (2-1) placed second at 195 with wins by forfeit over Fallen Bollman of Grant Union and by decision over Si Imas Fry of Gold Beach. She lost in the first round to Ashlyn Dennis of Madras.
Kristin Cantrell (1-1) placed second at 232 with a win over Natalie Shaw of Glide. She lost to Monique Hansen of Mazama.
Megan McManama went 0-3 at 179 for fourth place. Fallen Bollman went 0-3 at 195 for fourth place.
