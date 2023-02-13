JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City wrestling team took home a pair of top-five district places over the past few weeks. The first was a second-place finish in a district dual meet, and the second was a fourth-place finish in the district tournament.

The district dual tournament was held in Echo on Friday, Jan. 27, in preparation for the Special District 3 tournament. The Pros wound up the second-best dual team in the district, losing to eventual champions Culver 49-24 in the opening round of the tournament and then again in the final by a similar 50-24 scoreline.

