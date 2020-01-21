Grant Union took third in the Class 2A-1A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic Saturday.
The Prospectors blew by Kennedy (72-9), Lakeview (60-12), Redmond (66-0) in the first three rounds, and defeated Pine Eagle (42-33) in the quarterfinal. The squad fell to Culver (59-18) in the semifinal but eked out a victory over Reedsport Charter (42-39) in the third-place match.
Against Kennedy, Ezra Beam (113), Dylan Clark (120), Ben Henry (126), Riddick Hutchison (132), Isaac Koopman (138), Jack Strong (145), Justin Hodge (160), Quinten Halgarth (170), Russell Hodge (182), Tucker Carpenter (195) and Drew Lusco (285) all won by pin.
As for Lakeview, Isaac Koopman (138) and Russell Hodge (195) won by pin while Justin Hodge (152) and Damion Young (160) won by decision 8-5, 7-2, respectively. The Prospectors won seven matches by forfeit.
In the Redmond matchup, Grant Union won by forfeit in three matches. The team won the rest of the match on the strength of 11 pins by Dan Henry, Ezra Beam, Dylan Clark, Ben Henry, Riddick Hutchison, Isaac Koopman, Jack Strong, Justin Hodge, Damion Young, Quinten Halgarth and Russell Hodge.
In the quarterfinal, against Pine Eagle, Jack Stong and Justin Hodge pinned their opponents. Grant Union won the other matches by forfeit.
In the semifinal, Culver won two matches by forfeit, nine by pin and three by decision.
In the third-place matchup, the Prospectors won four matches by pin and the others by forfeit to edge out Reedsport and finish third.
Grant Union girls wrestling finished sixth
The girls, who had a different dual team, took sixth out of all divisions (1A-6A).
“They competed very well against much larger schools,” said coach Andy Lusco.
Next up, the Prospectors will host nine teams Friday at the Grant Union Tournament. The competition begins at noon.
