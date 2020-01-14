Grant Union won the Echo Tournament Jan. 11 with 119.5 points.
Justin Hodge placed first in the 160 weight class and scored 28 points. Drew Lusco took first in his weight division and scored 13.5 points. Russell Hodge placed second and scored 18 points. Frank Douglass placed second and scored 16 points. Dan Henry, Dylan Clark, Bob Henry, Riddick Hutchison, Isaac Koopman and Tucker Carpenter scored team points to help Grant Union take first place.
For the girls, Samantha Floyd and Abby Lusco placed first in their weight classes. Amelia Hall, Ashley Henry, Sophie Brockway and Kristin Cantrell placed second. Sierra Tipton and Fallen Bolman placed third. Ashleigh Ostberg placed fourth. Kyllie Holden placed fifth.
Riverside Duals
At the Riverside Duals, Grant Union won four matchups but lost to Hermiston, 57-24. Jack Strong, Damion Young and Drew Lusco won their matches and scored team points in the effort.
The Prospectors beat Irrigon, 42-17. Jack Strong, Damian Young, Sam McCracken, Damion Young, Tucker Carpenter, Quintin Halgarth and Drew Lusco won their matches. The team took down Weston-McEwen, 42-36. Ezra Beam, Sam McCracken, Damion Young and Drew Lusco won their matches.
The team beat Pendleton, 36-24. Dylan Clark, Riddick Hutchison and Rylan Cox won their matches.
The Prospectors beat Riverview, 30-21. Damion, Young, Quinten Hallgarth and Tucker Carpenter won their matches.
Next up, the Prospectors travel to Redmond Jan. 17 for the Oregon Classic.
