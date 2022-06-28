SILVIES — Grant bested Harney County while helping to raise upwards of $10,000 for both counties’ high school golf programs in the third annual Grant/Harney Battle June 18 at the Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch.
For Harney County, the team included Buddy Crisafi, Mick Miller, Bob McDannell and James Howden, while Grant County’s consisted of Mitch Saul, Alex Finlayson, Colt Carpenter and Brad Armstrong.
Overall, Grant beat Harney County 70 to 68 on the low gross.
Terry Graham hit closest to hole No. 2 and Scott Smyth sank the best put in the putting contest.
Mark Conn, Silvies Valley Ranch’s director of sales and marketing, said this was the third year of the tourney and the two counties have been going back and forth. Grant won the title the first year, and Harney took it back last year.
He said the winning county gets 5% more of the total pot donated to its scholarship program.
Conn said last year’s recipient of the scholarship funds was Valarie Mallonee, who graduated from Burns High School this year and is off to the University of Oregon in the fall.
Conn said the money that comes in from the tourney is broken out into different categories. Some of it, he said, goes to equipment funds, while some can be spent at a coach’s discretion and some goes to the Silvies Scholarship Fund.
Conn said Silvies donated the money from entry fees to the tournament, proceeds collected from a live auction and by selling mulligans.
Conn said the tournament is becoming a tradition at the Silvies Ranch and continues to garner more interest every year.
“It’s great to see people support their local golf teams,” he said, “especially in today’s economy.”
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.