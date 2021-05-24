Two state titles helped the Grant Union boys track and field team to second place Saturday at the 2A State Track Championships in Union.
Senior Jordan Hall placed first in the 110 hurdles, while Justin Hodge, Quaid Brandon, CJ Glimpse, and Luke Jackson took the top spot in the 4x100 relay.
Hall, named athlete of the meet, also took third in the triple jump, fourth in the long jump and fifth in the javelin.
Hall told the Eagle in a Monday interview that hurdles are his favorite competition.
“I definitely didn’t expect just to go and win it,” he said. “But (winning the race) was big. I was almost in tears.”
He said he was beyond nervous ahead of the race.
“I wanted to throw up the entire time I was so nervous,” he said. “There were kids next to me who were talking about how they were faster than their times were showing.”
Hall said he took the advice of his coaches and pretended that the runner next to him was three seconds ahead of him. The advice paid off.
He said he ran about 30 meters past the finish line.
“Finally, I turned around and looked at everybody, and I was shocked,” Hall said. “It was emotional for sure.”
The members of the 4x100 relay team said the experience of winning the state championship was a “great feeling.”
Jackson, a junior, said he was nervous for the first half-hour of the tournament.
But, he said, the team practiced and had the competition down.
Hodge said the experience of winning at state was “cool” and “amazing.” Hodge said it was his job to “run straight, run fast, and to get there.”
Jackson, who moved to Grant County from Boston last year, said he loved running with the relay team.
“Track’s a team sport,” he said. “But this is like a real team.”
On the girls side, senior Abby Lusco took fifth in the discus competition. Lusco told the Eagle that she threw better at the district competition. She said the weather was “atrocious.”
She said she placed higher than she was seated, and she was happy with that.
Lusco said an injury, coupled with the COVID-19 lockdowns, interrupted her senior year.
“We had several meets canceled over the entire season, which really didn’t give us many chances to perform,” she said. “But I’m grateful that we had one (season) at all.”
Girls
100 meters
11th place: Carson Weaver, 13.95a
300-meter hurdles
15th place: Katelyn Hughes
4x100 relay
10th place: Sydney Brandon, Lauryn Pettyjohn, Carson Weaver and Katelyn Hughes
High jump
Eighth place: Carson Weaver
Triple jump
15th place: Katie Rigby
Boys
100 meters
Seventh place: Justin Hodge
12th place: Quaid Brandon
200 meters
11th place: Justin Hodge
13th place: Quaid Brandon
400 meters
11th place: Luke Jackson
800 meters
12th place: Brady Dole
3000 meters
Ninth place: Brady Dole
110-meter hurdles
First place: Jordan Hall
13th place: Quinn Larson
300-meter hurdles
Seventh place: Eli Wright
Shotput
Third place: Justin Hodge
Javelin
Third place: Eli Wright
Fifth place: Jordan Hall
High jump
10th place (tie): Drake Euting and Eli Wright
Long jump
10th place: Jordan Hall
Triple jump
Third place: Jordan Hall
11th place: CJ Glimpse
14th place: Eli Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.