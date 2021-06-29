Harney County bested Grant County while raising $11,000 for their respective high school golf programs in the second annual Grant/Harney Battle June 19 at the Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch.
For Harney County, the team included Doug Casad, Gary Grigg, Vern Millican and Norm Mallonee, while Grant County’s team consisted of Grant Union High School’s golf coach Ron Lundbom, Greg Grant, Kyle Crawford and Mike Crawford.
R.J. McDannell hit closest to hole no. 2, and Jay Mangum sank the best put in the putting contest.
Overall, Harney beat Grant County on the low gross 58 to 55.
