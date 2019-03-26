Boys and girls basketball players received All-League honors for the High Desert League.
Boys
Co-player of the Year, Levi Burke, senior, Prairie City
First team
Levi Burke
Syd Holman, senior, Prairie City
Second team
James Kreamier, junior, Long Creek/Ukiah
Cole Deiter, junior, Prairie City
Honorable mention
Mathéo Buchart, senior, Long Creek/Ukiah
Drew Wilburn, junior, Dayville/Monument
Donovan Schafer, sophomore, Dayville/Monument
Lucas McKinley, junior, Prairie City
Jojari Field, sophomore, Prairie City
Girls
First team
Faythe Schafer, senior, Dayville/Monument
Second team
Denali Twehues, junior, Dayville/Monument
Samantha Workman, senior, Prairie City
Honorable mention
Kyla Emerson, senior, Dayville/Monument
Hailee Wall, junior, Prairie City
Lucchese Douglas, sophomore, Long Creek/Ukiah
Courtney Nichols, senior, Dayville/Monument
