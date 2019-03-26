Boys and girls basketball players received All-League honors for the High Desert League.

Boys

Co-player of the Year, Levi Burke, senior, Prairie City

First team

Levi Burke

Syd Holman, senior, Prairie City

Second team

James Kreamier, junior, Long Creek/Ukiah

Cole Deiter, junior, Prairie City

Honorable mention

Mathéo Buchart, senior, Long Creek/Ukiah

Drew Wilburn, junior, Dayville/Monument

Donovan Schafer, sophomore, Dayville/Monument

Lucas McKinley, junior, Prairie City

Jojari Field, sophomore, Prairie City

Girls

First team

Faythe Schafer, senior, Dayville/Monument

Second team

Denali Twehues, junior, Dayville/Monument

Samantha Workman, senior, Prairie City

Honorable mention

Kyla Emerson, senior, Dayville/Monument

Hailee Wall, junior, Prairie City

Lucchese Douglas, sophomore, Long Creek/Ukiah

Courtney Nichols, senior, Dayville/Monument

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

