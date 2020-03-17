Three Ukiah/Long Creek basketball players earned all-league honors from the High Desert basketball league at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 district tournament.
For the boys team, the league named James Kreamier, first-team, “Player of the Year.”
Assistant coach Amos Studtmann, who coached Kreamier throughout his high school career, said he was dedicated to practicing everyday since he was a freshman.
“He spent many, many hours in the gym working on his shots and was always dedicated to improving his game,” said Studtman. “I credit his parents and his own work ethic to his success.”
The senior led the Mountaineers to a 6-3 league record. Overall the team went 13-9.
“Winning Player of the Year was a huge accomplishment for me,” said Kreamier. “It is the first time, as far as back as anyone can remember, that a player from Long Creek has won the honor,”
He said he worked hard throughout his high school career.
“I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates for making this possible,” said Kreamier.
Thomas Kreamier, a junior and James’ brother, earned honorable mention.
Studtman said his favorite quote from Thomas Kreamier was when he said, “a good game for me does not show up on the books, it is when my brother has success.”
Studtman said Thomas Kreamier brings the effort, teamwork and sacrifice to the team’s success.
From the girls basketball team, junior Dorotha Johnson, received honorable mention.
Studtman said Johnson was one of the most positive and uplifting members on the team this season.
“She puts a lot of work in on her own, working to improve everyday,” said Studtman.
“I would like to thank my family, my team and my coaches, without them I couldn’t have accomplished this,” Johnson said
Prairie City All-League
First team selections for the Panthers included seniors Cole Deiter and Lucas McKinley, while junior Jojari Field was named to the second team.
Honorable mention went to sophomore Marcus Judd and juniors Declan Zweygardt and Jayden Winegar
For the Lady Panthers, Betty Ann Wilson, a freshman, was named to the first team while junior Samantha Workman was named to the second team.
Honorable mention went to senior Hailey Wall and junior Katie Hire.
Dayville/Monument
Senior Drew Wilburn was named to the second team while junior Donovan Schafer earned honorable mention.
For the Lady Tigers, senior Denali Twehues was a second team selection.
