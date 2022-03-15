JOHN DAY — Following a stellar campaign in 2021 that culminated in a second-place finish in the state, expectations for the Grant Union softball team this season are high.
The task of preparing the team for a tough Blue Mountain Conference schedule and managing those high expectations falls on Grant Union softball coach Zach Williams. Williams lost just three seniors to graduation last season, returning a crop of experienced players that can once again make a run at a state championship.
For Williams, the high expectations don’t necessarily mean the season is state championship or bust, however.
“I won’t disagree that a state championship is a legitimate possibility, but a lot of things have to go right for that to happen. Weather, team chemistry and luck will all play a role, along with the talent we have and the ability of the team to play together. The goal is always a state title, but I wouldn’t say state title or bust.”
Williams also says his coaching staff stresses taking the season one game at a time and refraining from talking about things further down the road.
“We’ve put together a very tough preseason schedule, and our goal is to compete in those games, see good teams with good pitching and gain experience that will help us as we move into our league schedule,” Williams said.
Being competitive both in those preseason games and later in league play will rest heavily on Grant Union’s veteran pitchers and balanced play on both sides of the ball.
“We definitely have experienced pitchers, although they are young. Both of our starters from last season are back as sophomores, and we have talented freshmen coming up as well as a senior returner that should help us out well,” Williams said.
Offensively and defensively, coach Williams thinks the group is talented enough to make this season special.
“Our offense has good power and the ability to hit for average top to bottom,” he said. “Our defense should be good as well; we have a mix of youth and experience in the outfield with good arms all over the field.”
The team’s biggest challenge will be navigating a tough Blue Mountain Conference and matching up with the best teams in the state if the Lady Prospectors make it into the postseason.
“Union, Echo/Stanfield and Weston-Mcewan are always tough. Aside from our league, I expect Kennedy to be very good again, and we have them in a preseason matchup on their field,” said Williams.
Expectations are indeed high, but Williams wants his team to have fun and build memories playing the game.
“This is still high school sports, and I want these girls to have a great season, enjoy their high school years playing sports and make great friends.”
Williams also wants to instill values in his team that will carry over when their playing days are over.
“We hope to build good character and teach lessons that go beyond softball or athletics,” he added.
The Lady Prospectors begin the 2022 season on Thursday, March 17, at home against Burns. Williams hopes the presence of fans gives his team a nice home field advantage.
“The game starts at 3 p.m. and we would love to see people out cheering the girls on.”
