Those fishing for a “big one” on the line will be happy to hear the John Day District is adding 1,000 additional trophy-sized trout to their stocking program this year. The trophies will be distributed throughout the area’s stocked lakes and ponds.
“We are hoping this will increase angler satisfaction,” said Assistant John Day District Fish Biologist Brent Smith.
Lakes, ponds and reservoirs stocked in the county include:
April 8-13
Long Creek Pond: 500 legal, 100 trophy
Twin Ponds: 750 legal
April 15-20
McHaley Pond: 500 legal
Seventh Street Pond: 1,000 legal, 100 trophy
Holliday Park Pond: 1,000 legal, 100 trophy
May 13-17
Rowe Creek Reservoir: 1,000 legal
Trout Farm Pond: 1,000 legal
Bull Prairie Reservoir: 1,000 legal
Holliday Park Pond: 500 legal, 100 trophy
Magone Lake: 1,250 legal
McHaley Pond: 500 legal
May 20-24
Aldrich Ponds: 300 legal, 150 trophy
Long Creek Pond: 1,000 legal
Wildcat Pond: 150 legal
Brandon’s Pond (John Day Screen Shop Pond): 1,050 legal, 100 trophy
Umatilla Forest Ponds south: 2,600 legal, 200 trophy
Cavendar Pond: 1,000 legal, 200 trophy
Twin Ponds: 500 legal, 100 trophy
Morrow County OHV Park Pond 1: 500 legal
Morrow County OHV Park Pond 2: 700 legal
May 27-June1
Twin Ponds: 1,000 legal, 150 trophy
May 27-June 7
Holliday Park Pond: 500 legal
Trout Farm Pond: 500 legal, 200 trophy
McHaley Pond: 1,000 legal, 100 trophy
June 3-8
Anson Wright Pond: 1,000 legal, 100 trophy
Bull Prairie Reservoir: 1,000 legal, 250 trophy
June 10-15
Olive Lake: 2,225 legal, 1,000 trophy
June 10-21
Magone Lake: 1,000 trophy
June 17-21
Magone Lake: 1,000 legal
Umatilla Forest Ponds south: 1,850 legal, 100 trophy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.