Prairie City's Doyal Lawrence, a junior, sets up to take a shot Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 during the Panthers against Four Rivers. The Panthers bested the Falcons 67-39 to improve their record to 5-5 in league play.
PRAIRIE CITY — Fresh off a 49-24 win over Huntington on the road on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Prairie City's boys' basketball team bested Four Rivers 67-39 in front of a hometown crowd Saturday, Jan. 29.
Eli Wright heaped on 22 points, and teammate Marcus Judd chipped in 11 to help push the Falcons aside and allow the team to improve to 5-5 in league play.
Bo Workman, Prairie City's head basketball coach, said Four Rivers is a "dangerous" team and the team knew what to expect.
"They're a dangerous team," he said. "Every team is dangerous, and you have to know what to expect."
He said the boys' team came out and played hard in the first half.
Indeed, by the end of the first half, the Panthers were up 37-15.
In addition to solid offensive outputs by Judd and Wright, Doyal Lawrence, a junior, poured on 11 points with three 3-pointers and a 2-point field goal. While junior Cole Teel came in with seven, Wes Voigt and Tucker Wright scored 6 and 4 points, respectively.
In the final seconds of the game Syrus Workman, a freshman, drained a buzzer-beater to put the final touches on the victory.
"I had only had a few seconds to make the shot," Workman said. "So I went for it and it felt great (to make the shot)."
Prairie City's Lady Panthers claim 42-16 league victory
Like the boys' squad, the Lady Panthers came out of the gate on fire to down the Lady Falcons 42-16 in their Saturday game.
Sophomore Jaycee Winegar scored a game-high 20 points, while junior Betty Anne Wilson had eight on two 3-pointers and a 2-point field goal.
Winegar said the team passed the ball well, which made the difference in the game.
"The goal in the game, Wilson said, was to get everybody on the court to score."
