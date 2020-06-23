A hunter education class is planned July 6-16 in John Day.
The class will be limited to 15-20 people, and walk-in registration will not be allowed. Face masks must be worn in the classroom.
Registration can be completed online at myodfw.com/articles/hunter- education-course- or-field-day-registration. Registration can also be completed at any Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office, but the offices are closed and must be contacted by phone or email. The John Day office number is 541-575-1167.
The two to two-and-a-half hour classes will begin at 6 p.m. July 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16 at the Madden Building, the old junior high school, in John day. A field day will be announced in class.
ODFW has established a $10 fee per student that may be waived in some circumstances.
No one under the age of 18 may hunt wildlife, except on their own land, without successfully completing this course. All ages planning to hunt as nonresidents in other states may be required to have a hunter education card.
For more information, contact Deanna Maley at 541-575-1167.
