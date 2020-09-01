A wounded elk killed a hunter Saturday in Tillamook.
Mark David, 66, of Hillsboro was archery hunting on private property in Tillamook Saturday and wounded a five-by-five bull elk but was unable to locate it before dark, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
David and the landowner attempted to find the wounded bull the next morning. At about 9:15 a.m., David located the bull and attempted to kill it with his bow.
The elk charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The landowner attempted to help David, but he sustained fatal injuries and died.
The elk was killed, and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.