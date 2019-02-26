The Grant Union girls wrestling team made history at the first ever girls state tournament this year.
Senior Trinity Hutchison won the title at the 155-pound class, and freshman Arionna Young placed second at 115. The two brought home the fourth-place trophy for the Grant Union girls team as a 2A team, facing off against all sizes of schools in the girls tournament.
On the boys side, defending state champion Drew Lusco, a junior, placed second in the heavyweight division after a close championship match.
“We had a pretty good state tournament,” head coach Andy Lusco said. “Girls wrestling has no divisions, as 1A-6A are all combined, so placing at state is a big accomplishment, and a championship is incredible.”
Hutchison faced junior Noelle Acosta of Nyssa in the first round, pinning her in 3:51. Acosta then defeated Fatima Albanian of Bend for third place.
In the finals, Hutchison defeated senior Lilliann Restrepo of 6A Century in a 5-1 decision, earning 3 points in the second period for a near fall and 2 points in the third period for a takedown. Restrepo earned her point in the third for an escape.
Coach Lusco said it was “a well earned and deserved championship” in “the first officially sanctioned state tournament for girls in Oregon history.”
Young earned a forfeit in the first round when Kendall Martin of Sandy failed to make weight, coach Lusco said. In the finals, Kyleigh Lopez, a senior from North Medford, won by pin in 0:27.
“A second-place finish for a freshman is pretty exciting,” the coach said. “I’m looking forward to great things from Arionna.”
The two wrestlers forming the Grant Union girls team earned 32 points for fourth place, tied with La Pine, out of 37 teams. Hood River Valley placed first with 48, followed by Hillsboro with 38 and Bend with 33.
“This was an amazing start for our girls program, which we hope will grow in the future with the return of Arionna Young, Ashley Henry and Sophie Brockway,” coach Lusco said. “Sydney Brockway and Trinity Hutchison have done a great job as senior leaders for our girls team.”
Boys team
Drew Lusco pinned Andrew Kintzley of Lowell in 1:28 in the first round. In the second round, he defeated senior Daniel Jones of Chiloquin in an 8-4 decision.
In the finals, Justin Malone, a senior from Central Linn, won by a 2-1 decision, earning 1 point on a penalty in the first period and 1 point for an escape in the third. Drew Lusco scored his point for an escape in the second period.
“His finals match was tough and came down to a penalty point being the difference,” coach Lusco said. “He is also looking forward to working hard to get to the top of the podium again next season.”
Junior Russell Hodge lost in the first round at 182 pounds to Dyllan Houser, a senior from Rogue River who went on to win the weight class. The 1-0 decision came after an escape in the third period.
“(Hodge) actually wrestled him tougher than anyone else in the tournament,” coach Lusco said. “He has a great chance of placing next season.”
Hodge won his next match over senior Nick Glover of Reedsport by pin in 1:59 but lost to senior Patrick Shawver of Siletz Valley in a 12-7 decision to finish just outside of placing.
