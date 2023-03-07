Stetson hats and big belt buckles mean only one thing: rodeo season is upon us.

The Grant County High School Rodeo Association sent two team members and a junior high division member to the Intermountain Icebreaker in Ogden, Utah. The preseason rodeo competition was held between Wednesday, March 1, and Saturday, March 4, featuring competitors from all over the Western United States as well as Canada with well over $82,000 in prize money on the line.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.