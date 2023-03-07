Grant County junior high rodeo division member Tatyn Harper holds on for dear life during the bull riding competition at the Intermountain Icebreaker held in Ogden, Utah, Wednesday-Saturday, March 1-4, 2023.
From left, Bailey McCracken, Tatyn Harper and Jack Strong at the Intermountain Icebreaker in Ogden, Utah.
Shilo Burton-Harper/Contributed Photo
Shilo Burton-Harper/Contributed Photo
Jack Strong’s short go reserve belt buckle from the Intermountain Icebreaker.
Stetson hats and big belt buckles mean only one thing: rodeo season is upon us.
The Grant County High School Rodeo Association sent two team members and a junior high division member to the Intermountain Icebreaker in Ogden, Utah. The preseason rodeo competition was held between Wednesday, March 1, and Saturday, March 4, featuring competitors from all over the Western United States as well as Canada with well over $82,000 in prize money on the line.
Bailey McCracken competed in barrel racing and pole bending. Jack Strong competed in bull riding, and junior high division member Tatyn Harper competed in bull riding and bareback racing.
Both McCracken and Strong qualified for the final short-go round, McCracken in barrel racing and Strong in bull riding. Harper and McCracken had some tough luck in other events with McCracken knocking down a pole in her initial pole bending run, all but eliminating her from the final.
McCracken would recover from a disappointing showing in her first pole bending run to finish in eighth place. Harper had a rough go as well, getting hung up during his first bareback ride and going under the bull in his initial bull riding run.
McCracken wound up in sixth place in the short go and seventh overall in barrel racing. Despite not qualifying for prize money in barrel racing, McCracken did leave Ogden with her pockets a little heavier than they were when she arrived after a second place showing in the jackpot drawing.
Strong had a great rodeo, finishing second in the short go and fourth overall in bull riding. The finishes also left Strong’s pockets a little heavier. Strong also came away from the Intermountain Icebreaker with a brand new reserve buckle.
Didgette McCracken spoke about daughter Bailey’s performance, saying she’s satisfied with her finish at the Icebreaker.
“She came out really strong and was consistent. You always want to win, but in an individual sport, you can only do what you can do,” McCracken said.
“She performed really well — I think she was happy with how it went,” she added.
Jack Strong was blunt in his assessment of his effort at the Icebreaker, which earned him prize money and a shiny new belt buckle.
“It was a good weekend,” he said.
Strong also spoke about how fortunate he is to be competing while praising the support he has from his family.
“I feel really blessed to be riding to my abilities and that I’m staying safe out there in the arena. Just thank God and my family for getting me to where I’m at today,” he said.
The top five finish makes all the hard work during practice worth it, according to Strong.
“It makes the practice pen feel more worth it anytime you go and win in a big rodeo like that, “ he added.
Next up for Strong is the Challenge of the Champions in Heppner on Saturday, March 11.
An often-overlooked aspect of rodeo is just how dangerous the sport can be. With three competitors in the Intermountain Icebreaker, the Grant County High School Rodeo Association’s athletes suffered no injuries and all competitors walked away from the event with an eagerness to compete in future rodeos.
