Twenty-four two-player teams joined the Jack ‘n’ Jenny Couples Tournament in June at the John Day Golf Club, shown in this file photo.

The annual Jack ‘n’ Jenny Couples Tournament held June 15-16 drew 24 two-player teams for a weekend of fun at the John Day Golf Club.

Organizer Carlene Johnston said it “was one of the best ever” with “great weather and great players,” including 22 out-of-town players enjoying the beautiful course.

Bob Van Voorhis was scorekeeper and the Jackson’s Razzle Dazzle Ladies Tournament volunteers prepared sack lunches each day and a steak dinner Saturday night. Members of the Grant Union high school golf team, Billy Radinovich and Maverick Miller, sold 50/50 tickets, and a portion of the proceeds were donated to the team.

Johnston said she appreciated everyone who helped make the day a success.

The teams were divided into three flights based on team handicap.

In the first flight were the Skinners, second the Brayers and third the Hee Haws.

Skinners

First, gross: Sarah and Jake Shinkle, 145

Second, gross: Adam Mackie and Erin Crofcheck, 159

Third, gross: Mitch and Laura Saul, 160

First, net: Colt Carpenter and Jeanette Radinovich, 124

Second, net: Phil Jenkins and Linda McClellan, 125

Third, net: Steve and Marla Pierce, 138

Brayers

First, gross: Jim and Lauri Bauer, 169

Second, gross: Wes and Michele Jones, 173

Third, gross: Alec Moore and Judy Martin, 176

First, net: Trevor Simmons and Mandi Dowell, 126

Second, net: Randy Horner and Carlene Johnston, 131

Third, net: Don and Jennifer Mooney, 134

Hee Haws

First, gross: Bob and Vicki Johnson, 179

Second, gross: Mike and Lori Meadows, 185

Third, gross: Ed Winkelman and Vickie Moore, 192

First, net: Dennis and Carmen McCormick, 130

Second, net: Greg and Melody Jackson, 135

Third, net: Bob and Nita Van Voorhis, 142

