The annual Jack ‘n’ Jenny Couples Tournament held June 15-16 drew 24 two-player teams for a weekend of fun at the John Day Golf Club.
Organizer Carlene Johnston said it “was one of the best ever” with “great weather and great players,” including 22 out-of-town players enjoying the beautiful course.
Bob Van Voorhis was scorekeeper and the Jackson’s Razzle Dazzle Ladies Tournament volunteers prepared sack lunches each day and a steak dinner Saturday night. Members of the Grant Union high school golf team, Billy Radinovich and Maverick Miller, sold 50/50 tickets, and a portion of the proceeds were donated to the team.
Johnston said she appreciated everyone who helped make the day a success.
The teams were divided into three flights based on team handicap.
In the first flight were the Skinners, second the Brayers and third the Hee Haws.
Skinners
First, gross: Sarah and Jake Shinkle, 145
Second, gross: Adam Mackie and Erin Crofcheck, 159
Third, gross: Mitch and Laura Saul, 160
First, net: Colt Carpenter and Jeanette Radinovich, 124
Second, net: Phil Jenkins and Linda McClellan, 125
Third, net: Steve and Marla Pierce, 138
Brayers
First, gross: Jim and Lauri Bauer, 169
Second, gross: Wes and Michele Jones, 173
Third, gross: Alec Moore and Judy Martin, 176
First, net: Trevor Simmons and Mandi Dowell, 126
Second, net: Randy Horner and Carlene Johnston, 131
Third, net: Don and Jennifer Mooney, 134
Hee Haws
First, gross: Bob and Vicki Johnson, 179
Second, gross: Mike and Lori Meadows, 185
Third, gross: Ed Winkelman and Vickie Moore, 192
First, net: Dennis and Carmen McCormick, 130
Second, net: Greg and Melody Jackson, 135
Third, net: Bob and Nita Van Voorhis, 142
