The John Day Golf Club kicked off 2021 with its annual Snowflake Tournament over the weekend.
Five teams competed in the New Year’s Day tradition, according to organizer Kathleen Lee.
Lee said golfers competing in the event donated three cans of food, which, along with the tourney’s proceeds, were donated to the Grant County Food Bank.
She said those who won prize money in the tournament and chili cook-off put their winnings toward the event’s total donation to the food bank.
“Thank you all for your generosity,” Lee said to those who donated.
As for the competition, two teams tied for first in the golf tournament.
She said those teams included herself, Chuck Coffman, Randy Horner, Mike Kemper and Craig Watson, and Scott Cole, Chris Reed, Chip Grove and Tobey Eidem made up the second.
The third-place team included Clay Tanler, Melody Jackson, Roy Densburger and Joe Densburger.
Lee said Tobey Eidem won the chili competition while Roy Densburger had the second-place chili.
She said a variety of six chilis made the contest interesting, and ultimately, there were no real losers.
“All of the chilis were great,” Lee said.
