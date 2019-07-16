The John Day Swim Team, led by head coach Sabrina Howard, competed at the June 28-30 Lakeview Lions Invitational swim meet.
Ten John Day swimmers competed in the event.
For the John Day girls, Allison Fansler, swimming in the 8 and under division, earned a gold medal in the 100 individual medley and second in three other events; Morgan Walker, competing in the 11-12 division, earned gold in the 50 meter butterfly.
For the boys, Andrew Hunt placed first in the 13-14 100-meter butterfly, and Quinn Larson placed second in three individual events.
The John Day boys 14 and under 200-meter freestyle team, including Hunt, Larson, Brady Wyllie and Cayden Howard, earned a gold medal.
John Day Swim Team president Haley Walker said she was impressed at how their team members encouraged each other.
“They all had a cheering section at the end of the pool,” she said. “It was just really good team spirit.”
She said their swimmers competed with some year-round swim teams.
“Our kids swam really well,” she said. “They won gold medals, placed and got points for our team, and they did it together as team.”
John Day was scheduled to compete in Harney County last weekend, but the Burns Swim Team canceled their meet.
Eight teams are expected to battle at the John Day Swim Meet on Friday-Sunday, July 19-21, at Gleason Pool in John Day.
On Friday-Sunday, July 26-28, the John Day Swim Team will host the Cascade East District Swim Meet.
See the full results at myeaglenews.com.
John Day Swim Team results
Time/swimming number/event/place/points (if any)/improvement
Allison Fansler (7) W
1:00.72S F # 11 Women 8 & Under 50 Free 2 5 -22.84
40.47S F # 21 Women 8 & Under 25 Fly 4 3 ---
32.39S F # 31 Women 8 & Under 25 Back 3 4 -6.26
2:49.52S F # 55 Women 8 & Under 100 IM 1 7 ---
36.04S F # 65 Women 8 & Under 25 Breast 2 5 -10.67
27.72S F # 75 Women 8 & Under 25 Free 2 5 -6.82
Silas Fansler (9) M
2:00.74S F # 14 Men 9-10 100 Free 6 1 --
1:02.41S F # 34 Men 9-10 50 Back 7 — — ---
52.45S F # 78 Men 9-10 50 Free 6 1 ---
Cayden Howard (12) M
3:46.44S F # 2 Men 12 & Under 200 Free 9 — — -23.04
1:38.23S F # 16 Men 11-12 100 Free 8 — — -9.92
1:02.71S F # 26 Men 11-12 50 Fly 7 — — -3.91
1:02.67S F # 36 Men 11-12 50 Back 7 — — 1.76
2:04.06S F # 60 Men 11-12 100 IM 6 1 -3.46
1:08.75S F # 70 Men 11-12 50 Breast 8 — — -5.39
44.09S F # 80 Men 11-12 50 Free 7 — — -0.88
Colbie Howard (10) W
4:02.38S F # 1 Women 12 & Under 200 Free 16 — — -16.94
1:49.69S F # 13 Women 9-10 100 Free 5 2 -4.89
1:20.66S F # 23 Women 9-10 50 Fly 11 — — 6.47
58.42S F # 33 Women 9-10 50 Back 5 2 1.14
2:18.25S F # 57 Women 9-10 100 IM 8 — — ---
1:10.33S F # 67 Women 9-10 50 Breast 9 — — -1.67
48.14S F # 77 Women 9-10 50 Free 6 1 0.20
Andrew Hunt (14) M
3:04.19S F # 4 Men 13-14 200 Free 10 — — 2.98
1:18.62S F # 18 Men 13-14 100 Free 6 1 -3.81
1:35.58S F # 28 Men 13-14 100 Fly 1 7 7.12
1:43.64S F # 38 Men 13-14 100 Back 8 — — 0.63
3:34.01S F # 62 Men 13-14 200 IM 7 — — 6.55
1:52.57S F # 72 Men 13-14 100 Breast 10 — — -0.39
34.00S F # 82 Men 13-14 50 Free 3 4 -0.83
Landon James (10) M
5:18.43S F # 2 Men 12 & Under 200 Free 18 — — -8.63
2:18.96S F # 14 Men 9-10 100 Free 8 — — -3.01
1:19.85S F # 24 Men 9-10 50 Fly 7 — — ---
1:11.57S F # 34 Men 9-10 50 Back 9 — — -6.47
2:41.38S F # 58 Men 9-10 100 IM 5 2 -2.98
1:08.26S F # 68 Men 9-10 50 Breast 3 4 -4.21
1:02.36S F # 78 Men 9-10 50 Free 7 — — 3.76
Quinn Larson (14) M
2:57.84S F # 4 Men 13-14 200 Free 5 2 1.79
1:15.00S F # 18 Men 13-14 100 Free 2 5 -3.66
1:44.89S F # 28 Men 13-14 100 Fly 3 4 1.27
1:32.33S F # 38 Men 13-14 100 Back 3 4 -4.86
3:19.07S F # 62 Men 13-14 200 IM 2 5 -0.94
1:46.59S F # 72 Men 13-14 100 Breast 6 1 3.87
33.73S F # 82 Men 13-14 50 Free 2 5 0.44
Ethan Trembly (8) M
1:29.36S F # 12 Men 8 & Under 50 Free 9 — — 12.15
40.37S F # 32 Men 8 & Under 25 Back 8 — — -0.16
27.34S F # 76 Men 8 & Under 25 Free 5 2 -1.41
Morgan Walker (11) W
3:27.65S F # 1 Women 12 & Under 200 Free 5 2 -13.86
1:31.42S F # 15 Women 11-12 100 Free 5 2 -1.77
45.60S F # 25 Women 11-12 50 Fly 1 7 -0.40
53.86S F # 35 Women 11-12 50 Back 11 — — -4.93
1:47.35S F # 59 Women 11-12 100 IM 4 3 -1.51
53.88S F # 69 Women 11-12 50 Breast 6 1 1.47
43.31S F # 79 Women 11-12 50 Free 8 — — 1.79
Brady Wyllie (14) M
3:16.85S F # 4 Men 13-14 200 Free 12 — — 5.42
1:26.22S F # 18 Men 13-14 100 Free 11 — — -2.98
1:53.06S F # 28 Men 13-14 100 Fly 7 — — 2.06
1:45.88S F # 38 Men 13-14 100 Back 10 — — 3.73
3:37.79S F # 62 Men 13-14 200 IM 9 — — 9.33
1:40.74S F # 72 Men 13-14 100 Breast 3 4 0.34
35.95S F # 82 Men 13-14 50 Free 9 — — -2.45
Men 14 & Under 200 Medley
3:06.81 F S John Day Swim Team 2 10
Brady P. Wyllie (14) Cayden J. Howard (12) Andrew Hunt (14) Quinn T. Larson (14)
Men 14 & Under 200 Free
2:26.80 F S John Day Swim Team 1 14
Brady P. Wyllie (14) Cayden J. Howard (12) Andrew Hunt (14) Quinn T. Larson (14)
