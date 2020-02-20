The Dayville/Monument boys basketball team lost to Jordan Valley 51-30 Thursday at the first round of the High Desert League Basketball Tournament.
The Tigers will face Ukiah/Long Creek in the consolation game Friday at 9:45 a.m.
The Tigers, who struggled to score in the first period, could not close the offensive gap that Jordan Valley opened up early in the first period.
Jordan Valley led the game 16-5 by the end of the first quarter.
Senior Drew Wilburn, who led the Tigers with 13 points, said that Jordan Valley is a tough team to beat.
Wilburn also had an outstanding night from the perimeter, draining three jumpers from the 3-point line and hitting two field goals.
Junior JT Hand piled on 9 points on a pair of field goals and a 3-pointer while Mark Thomas, Donovan Shafer and Wesley Adams combined for 8 points.
Head coach Jeff Shafer said he is proud of what his team accomplished this season, but said the Tigers were not working together Thursday.
"They did well this year, but they need to focus on working as a team," he said
The Tigers lacked the depth, the size and experience of Jordan Valley. They fought hard in the fourth quarter to make a comeback but could not overcome the double-digit deficit.
