The Grant County Junior Golf program will kick off next month, July 6-8, and July 14-18.
Grant Union head coach and organizer Ron Lundbom said the price is $30 per golfer.
According to the press release, there is no need to preregister. Those interested can sign up the first day of either week.
There will be an ice cream party and scramble on the final Thursday of the season.
Those seeking more information can call the John Day Golf Course at 541-575-0170 or Lundbom at 541-575-1850 or 541-620-0427.
