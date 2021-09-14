Young cowboys and cowgirls from as far away as Texas competed at the Grant County Junior Rodeo Saturday at the Fairgrounds.
Grant County Fairgrounds Manager said 130 contestants came out this year for the event, up from 75 in 2019. Last year’s Junior Rodeo was put on hiatus due to COVID-19, according to Winegar.
She said she was happy to see the annual event back this year.
“This is a Grant County tradition,” Winegar said.
To kick off the rodeo, the organizers honored the 13 service members who were killed last month in Afghanistan before the U.S.’s planned withdrawal from the country.
“It was a nice little ceremony,” Winegar said. “Rodeos are very patriotic.”
Winegar said rodeo emcee and Cornerstone Christian Church pastor Levi Manitsas said a short prayer.
She said it was also important to hold the ceremony with the rodeo being held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Organizers Shilo Burton and Brittany Desadier said roughly 20 volunteers chipped in to make the event happen and they thanked the fair board as well.
Winegar said the county has hosted the event since 2005.
Seniors
All-around champion
Talyn Sandifer
Poles
First: Zeleta Masterson, 19.260
Second: Zoey Beam, 20.289
Third: Talyn Sandifer, 20.672
Goats
First: Rylee Russell, 15.844
Second: Bryce Roggenkamp, 16.47
Third: Talyn Sandifer, 16.547
Juniors
All-around champion
Lainee Winebarger
Poles
First: Lainee Winebarger, 23.311
Second: Emerson Russell,23.351
Third: Jolee Oakes, 24.164
Steer riding
First: Brody Fife, 70
Second: Jaxon Griffith, 65
Third: Landyn Fincher, no score recorded
Goats
First:Molly Davis, 12.329
Second: Landyn Fincher, 15.604
Third: Payson Green, 16.053
Youth
All-around champion
Callie Smith-Giovanini
Calf riding
First: Callie Smith-Giovanini, 66
Second: Kale Tremblay, 65
Third: Cole Molly, 60
Poles
First: Josie Kimball,23.597
Second: Millie McCoin,24.34
Third: Kinglslee Green, 24.727
Goats
First: Brinlee Smith-Giovanini, 14.132
Second: Jadon Snow, 14.157
Third: Riggin McGinnn, 15.192
Dummy Roping
First: Riggin McGinn
Second: Tate Turner
Third: Jadon Snow
Pee wee
All-around champion
Hazel McGinn
Woolies
First: Bowen Bronson, 3.25
Second: Gage Tremblay, 3.06
Third: Wyatt Hansen, 2.69
Barrels
First: Monnee Jo McCain, 24.317
Second: Maven Russell, 31.567
Third: Hazel McGinn, 32.036
Poles
First: Maven Russell,38.916
Second: Quincee Jayne Harper, 40.568
Third: Hazel McGinn, 42.315
Goats
First: Hazel Mcginn, 9.445
Second: Maven Russell, 9.518
Third: Monnee Jo McCain, 11.395
Dummy roping
First: Sterling Oakes, 9
Second: Bowen Bronson, 6
Third: Hazel McGinn, 5
