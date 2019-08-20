This year’s Grant County Junior Rodeo was well attended Aug. 11 at the Grant County Fairgrounds in John Day.
Organizer Shilo Burton-Harper said 107 contestants entered, “a record for this little junior rodeo” that’s part of the Grant County Fair.
Burton-Harper and co-organizer Brittany Desadier hosted the event with the assistance of over 25 volunteers.
“This is one of the few single-day junior rodeos still being put on in Oregon,” Burton-Harper said.
Chad Finley, who won the calf roping event at the Aug. 9-10 Grant County NPRA Rodeo, was out in the arena as a volunteer at the Junior Rodeo.
“I have nephews and my cousins’ kids involved,” he said. “I like to help out and get young kids involved in rodeo.”
He was in the arena assisting when 6-year-old Bransyn Harper charged out of the gate in the mutton bustin’ event, staying on for several seconds, though he was not officially competing with that age group.
“I couldn’t keep up on foot,” Finley said.
Burton-Harper said she appreciated all who helped with the event.
“This would not have been possible without sponsors and supporters of America’s rodeo youth,” she said.
Volunteers included: announcer Jake Taylor, Brittany Doherty, Emma Winkelman, Andrea and Jeff Finley, Christy Finley, Chad and Whitney Finley, Monte Legg, Trever McCoin, Jim Hamsher, Trever and Marley Hamsher, Trever Faulkner, Daryl Burton, Jim and Carrie Merek, Jordan Desadier, Meghan Tremblay, Colleen Wyllie, Tonya and Jason Rosebrook, Tara Finley, Nicole Israel, Kyla Emerson, Denali Twehues and more.
All-around winners
Peewee: Kingslee Green
Youth: Paysen Green
Junior: Gabby Bartolotta
Senior: Talyn Sandifer
Peewee Division
Mutton bustin’
First: Raynes Russell
Second: Madison Rockhill
Third: Kingslee Green
Barrel racing
First: Rhilynn Compton
Second: Jace Davis
Third: Millie McCoin
Pole bending
First: Kingslee Green
Second: Cole Holly
Third: Kane Robison
Goat tail untying
First: Kingslee Green
Second: Raynes Russell
Third: Jace Davis
Dummy roping
First: Kingslee Green
Second: Jace Davis
Third: Blake Kimball
Youth Division
Calf riding
First: Tatyn Harper
Second: Paysen Green
Third: Emmett Oliver
Barrel racing
First: Cooper Holly
Second: Paysen Green
Third: Tavin Desadier
Pole bending
First: Lainee Winebarger
Second: Paysen Green
Third: Cooper Holly
Goat tail tying
First: Jadon Snow
Second: Cooper Holly
Second: Paysen Green
Dummy roping
First: Tate Turner
Second: AJ Freese
Third: Tatyn Harper
Junior Division
Steer riding
First: Steven Davidson
Second: Kase Schaffield
Third: Gavin Foglio
Chute doggin’
First: Kase Schaffield
Second: Coy Mathiasen
Third: Earl Oliver
Breakaway
First: Earl Oliver
Second: Zoey Beam
Barrel racing
First: Carlie Palmer
Second: Corley Holliday
Third: Gabby Bartolotta
Pole bending
First: Gabby Bartolotta
Second: Bailey McCracken
Third: Zoey Beam
Senior Division
Steer riding
First: Clay Merek
Second: Frankie Beam
Third: Coy Schaffield
Chute doggin’
First: Garrett Foglio
Second: Cody Eskew
Third: Coy Schaffield
Breakaway
First: Talyn Sandifer
Second: Brooke Blevins
Barrel racing
First: Talyn Sandifer
Second: Sarah Clark
Third: Laramie Kizer
Pole bending
First: Sarah Clark
Second: Talyn Sandifer
Third: Brook Blevins
Goat tying
First: Brook Blevins
Second: Macey Moore
Third: Clay Merek
