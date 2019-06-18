The Book It 5K, coming up Saturday, June 22, is a new fun run organized by the Grant County Library Foundation to raise funds for their new building.
Preregistration for the race can be found at the library’s website gclibraryfoundation.org.
The cost is $20 without a T-shirt, but shirt orders can be placed by contacting a library foundation board member.
Race day registration is at 8 a.m. with the race beginning at 9 a.m. at 125 NW Canton, near the Kam Wah Chung Interpretive Center (not the museum), which is the site of the new library.
The course will loop around the Seventh Street Complex, to Prospector Trail, then back to the start.
“This fun run is to help with our capital campaign,” said Ashley Armichardy, who is the Library Foundation secretary. “It’s an ongoing effort to raise funds for a new library for Grant County and learn more about opportunities to help. The ground there is ours, and it’s ready to dig. We just need the funds.”
The fundraiser will benefit the capital campaign and summer reading program for awards.
“We envision the new library to bring more programming, more room for more books and dedicated spaces for quiet book reading and dedicated children’s area,” Armichardy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.