PRAIRIE CITY — Friday, Feb. 10, was Senior Night in Prairie City, with the girls basketball team honoring seniors Betty Ann Wilson, Kat Ashley, Laken McKay and Burnt River’s Mercy Isenberger before picking up a 22-point win over the visiting Huntington Lady Locomotives in the team’s final home game of the 2022-23 season.

Both squads started the game cold on offense, with the Lady Panthers finally breaking the scoreless tie almost three minutes into the first quarter. A Betty Ann Wilson three would increase the Prairie City/Burnt River lead to five.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports.

