Betty Ann Wilson

Betty Ann Wilson drives to the basket during her team’s High Desert League tournament final matchup with Crane on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Grant Union High School.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

The third time was not the charm for the Lady Panthers.

After playing Crane close in two games during the regular season, the Lady Panthers were feeling confident going into the High Desert League final with the Lady Mustangs on Saturday, Feb. 18, looking to hand the top-ranked squad their second loss of the season. The Lady Mustangs proved unwilling participants, however, leaving Grant Union High School with a dominant 64-40 win in the league championship game.

