The third time was not the charm for the Lady Panthers.
After playing Crane close in two games during the regular season, the Lady Panthers were feeling confident going into the High Desert League final with the Lady Mustangs on Saturday, Feb. 18, looking to hand the top-ranked squad their second loss of the season. The Lady Mustangs proved unwilling participants, however, leaving Grant Union High School with a dominant 64-40 win in the league championship game.
The Lady Mustangs struck first, scoring four quick points to open the game and force a Lady Panther timeout. The teams would trade field goals following the timeout, with the Lady Mustangs ahead 6-2 with just over 5:30 left in the first quarter.
Betty Ann Wilson would bury a three to cut the Crane lead to 6-5. That would be as close as the Lady Panthers would get.
The Lady Mustangs would go on a 14-3 run throughout the remainder of the first quarter to take a 22-8 lead into the second. Wilson would score the first five points in the second quarter, drawing fouls on a pair of layups and going 1-1 at the free-throw line to cut the Lady Mustang lead to nine at 22-13.
The Lady Mustangs would respond by drilling a pair of threes to extend their lead to 28-12 with just over 4:00 left in the half. The Lady Mustangs would bury another three late in the first half to increase their lead to 33-18.
In a disheartening series of events, the Lady Mustangs would score two field goals in the final five seconds of the half to take a 37-19 lead into the break.
The Lady Panthers would open the third quarter on a 5-2 scoring swing that included a three by Kat Ashley to cut the Lady Mustang lead to 39-24 with 4:17 left in the third quarter. The Lady Mustangs responded by going on a 10-1 run throughout the rest of the third quarter to take a 49-25 lead into the final period.
The Lady Panthers scored to open the fourth quarter but by the final 2:00 of the game it was clear what the result would be. The Lady Panthers never quit, hitting a pair of threes in the final two minutes of the game.
The Lady Mustangs were relentless, still holding a 61-30 lead when the Lady Panthers hit their final three of the game with just over 1:00 left on the clock. Both squads would hit another field goal in the contest, leaving the Lady Panthers with a 64-40 loss and depriving them of the victory over the Lady Mustangs that has eluded them all season.
Leading the way for the Lady Panthers was Wilson, who logged her second 20-point game of the tournament. Wilson finished the night with 23 points.
Jaycee Winegar and Skylar McKay each finished with five points for Prairie City/Burnt River.
Lady Panther head coach Bo Workman was frank, stating that the better team won. “We got beat by a better team … they’re No. 1 in the state,” he said.
The loss wasn’t the end of the road for the Lady Panthers. The team was scheduled to host Sherman in the opening round of the OSAA 1A basketball tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Tipoff was scheduled for 6 p.m. at Prairie City High School.
