The Prairie City girls basketball team walked away from Saturday’s game on senior night with their heads held high after battling it out with the top-ranked Crane girls basketball team. The Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Mustangs, 52-37.
But for the girls squad, holding their own against a team some are picking to win it all this year was a victory in and of itself.
“They left nothing on the court, and I am really proud of those girls,” head coach Bo Workman said.
In a hard-fought game that saw Prairie City leading the Lady Mustangs by 3 at one point in the first period, Crane head coach Stub Travis was impressed.
“Prairie City came out and played a great game against us today,” Travis said.
Freshman Betty Ann Wilson, in perhaps her best game of the season, led the team with 15 points, draining three field goals and going three for five at the free throw line.
Wilson also led the team with four assists, seven steals and seven total rebounds, and committed a single turnover.
Senior Hailee Wall and junior Samantha Workman piled on 8 and 9 points, respectively.
Samantha Workman had two assists and a steal and was three of five in free throw shooting. She grabbed four rebounds, two on defense and two on offense.
While the loss snapped the team’s six-game win streak, the Lady Panthers are confident as they head into districts.
“Only a 2A team has come this close to beating them (Lady Mustangs),” Wilson said. “This shows how much of a threat we can be in districts.”
The team had other takeaways as well.
“We took an early lead and played really good defense,” senior Emily Ennis said.
After taking Crane the distance in true underdog fashion, the Lady Panthers are confident should they face the Lady Mustangs at the High Desert League Girls Tournament this week.
The Prairie City girls will tip off against Four Rivers at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the HDL Tourney in the Grant Union High School gym in John Day.
The winner of that game will face Jordan Valley at 1 p.m. Friday, with the loser of the Jordan Valley game going on to play for a chance at the third seed to state at 11 a.m. Saturday and the winner going on to the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.