The Prairie City girls basketball team traveled to Perrydale to take on the Lady Pirates in the second round of the state tournament Friday, but the girls team fell to the No. 3-ranked team 40-18, officially ending their season.
After forcing a 42-40 victory over Chilioquin to advance to the next round of the state tournament Feb. 25, the Lady Panthers had defied all expectations.
“They had an awesome season and accomplished a lot,” said head coach Bo Workman. “They don’t know how good they are.”
Workman said the Lady Panthers played hard and were taking good shots, but the shots were not landing.
“We just were not making the shots when we needed to make them,” Workman said. “And that is just sometimes how it goes.”
Workman said the Prairie City girls basketball team, with an overall record winning record of 18-8 and a league record of 6-2, greatly improved throughout the season.
For the Lady Panthers, who had not been to the state tournament since 2013, this was a special season.
The team overcame a lot of adversity, battling illness and injury, and it was unclear if all of their starters were going to be able to start the first-round game against Chiloquin.
After trailing Chiloquin for a good part of the evening, the Lady Panthers, who were outscored by the Queens 14-6 in the second quarter, surged in the third quarter and knotted the score up at 31. In the final period of play, the girls team put up 10 points to the Queens’ 6 to edge out the win.
Betty Ann Wilson scored a team-high 21 points on nine field goals while seniors Emily Ennis and Rilee Emmel and juniors Samantha Workman and Abbey Pfefferkorn combined for 19 points.
Workman said it has been an exciting season, with ups and downs, and that the girls should hold their heads high with all that they accomplished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.