Defense wins championships. It may be a cliche’, but the Division 1 Prairie City/Burnt River Lady Panthers validated the saying on Tuesday, Dec. 6, cutting into passing lanes and smothering the Division 2 Grant Union Lady Prospectors on defense to leave Grant Union High School with a convincing 44-24 win in a cross-county showdown.

Battling a stifling defense is bad enough, but the Lady Pros didn’t do themselves any favors as miscues and errant passes added to the difficulty of cutting into an early Prairie City lead. The Lady Panthers took a 20-10 advantage into halftime with everything appearing to be going their way.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.