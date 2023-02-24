Laken McKay drives the ball down the baseline during Prairie City/Burnt River's matchup with Sherman in the opening round of the OSAA 1A basketball tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Prairie City.
PRAIRIE CITY — The art of balance is a beautiful thing.
The Prairie City/Burnt River girls basketball team had four scorers in double figures as they mauled Sherman 58-35 during the opening round of the OSAA 1A basketball tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Prairie City.
Savannah Watterson scored the first points of the game with just over 5:00 left in the opening frame, sparking a 13-3 run that encompassed the remainder of the first quarter. Laken McKay would hit a three to start the second quarter and extend the Lady Panther lead to 16-3.
The Lady Huskies hung around, hitting a trio of three-pointers before the halfway mark in the second quarter to come to within eight at 20-12 and force a Lady Panther timeout. Sherman would continue to grind, cutting the Lady Panther lead to 22-17 late in the second quarter.
Prairie City/Burnt River would respond with a field goal from Jaycee Winegar and a catch-and-shoot three from Kat Ashley to take a slim 27-22 lead into halftime. A pair of Betty Ann Wilson free throws to start the third quarter sparked a 9-0 run that was punctuated by a Watterson three-pointer to put the Lady Panthers up 36-22 midway through the period.
Sherman would score five in a row to cut the Lady Panther lead to 38-29 before a pair of Lady Panther threes to end the period gave the Lady Panthers a 45-29 advantage headed into the fourth quarter.
Wilson would hit a field goal to start the fourth to put the Lady Panthers up 47-29, then Winegar’s play in the paint sealed the win. The Prairie City/Burnt River junior scored six of her team’s 13 fourth quarter points, dominating down low to help her team bounce the Lady Huskies out of the state tournament and send them on the long bus ride home with a 58-35 defeat.
Wilson and Watterson paced the Lady Panthers offensively, finishing the game with 13 points each. Ashley wasn’t far behind, finishing with 12 points on the afternoon.
Winegar was the final double-digit scorer for the Lady Panthers. Winegar finished the night with 11 points.
Lady Panther head coach Bo Workman said his team started the game slow, but defensive adjustments allowed the girls to take control. “We started off a little slow but when we went to the 1-2-2 press, it kind of brought the tempo up and they made a few mistakes. … Defensive pressure is what won that game for us,” he said.
Workman also talked about the team’s balanced scoring, saying that is due to Wilson’s ball distribution.
“They do good that way," he said. "Betty distributes the ball well, and everybody is ready when they get it.”
The Lady Panthers continue in the state tournament with a matchup against the St. Paul Lady Buckaroos on Friday, Feb. 24, in St. Paul. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.
