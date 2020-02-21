The Prairie City girls basketball team edged out Jordan Valley Friday in a nail biter to advance to the championship game of the High Desert Basketball Tournament.
The girls team will play the winner of game 5 (Crane or Adrian) Saturday at 4 p.m.
Both the Lady Panthers and Jordan Valley hit the ground running offensively. By the end of the first period, the score was tied up at 9 apiece.
Freshman Betty Ann Wilson, dropped a game-high 24 points on four field goals and three 3-point jumpers to open up the lead by three points.
Jordan Valley, on a 3-point jumper by Sophomore Kelsey Gulch, got the Lady Mustangs within two points, 44-42 with 7.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
After a Jordan Valley foul sent Wilson to the free-throw line, the freshman hit one out of two to put Lady Mustangs out of reach.
For the second time in the tourney, Wilson was named player of the game.
"It was a lot of pressure at the free-throw line," Wilson said. "Especially since I am a freshman and also because a missed shot or two can change the whole game."
