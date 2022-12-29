Red Lion Invite champions

Red Lion Invitational Tournament champions, from left, Mallory Lusco, Jaydika Anderson and Sivanna Hodge pose with individual and team hardware on Dec. 21, 2022, in Pendleton. 

 Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — You wrestle like a girl. For years those words were spoken as an insult.

The Grant Union girls wrestling team is doing their part to turn that insult into a compliment. The Lady Prospector grapplers beat out 15 other girls teams from across the 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A landscape to capture the Red Lion Invitational championship on Dec. 21 in Pendleton.

