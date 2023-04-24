The Grant Union/Prairie City softball team got a pair of gems from the pitching circle from Drew Williams along with solid offensive output to blank the Lady Rockets of Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah 10-0 and 11-0 in a doubleheader at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day on Friday, April 21.
Halle Parsons got the scoring underway for the Lady Prospectors in the first game, belting an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. A Sivanna Hodge sacrifice fly would add another run for the Lady Pros, who were ahead 2-0 after one inning.
Addy Northway and Parsons would increase the Lady Pros' lead in the second inning, driving in a run each to bring the score to 4-0 after two innings. A solo homer by Hodge in the bottom of the third inning kept the pressure on the Lady Rockets, who were then staring at a 5-0 deficit halfway through the contest.
A two-run homer by Parsons in the bottom of the fourth saw the Lady Pros push their lead to 7-0. Williams added an RBI single to her stat line in the fourth inning, making the score 8-0 headed into the final three frames.
The Lady Pros would score their ninth run in the bottom of the fifth inning via a walk by Hodge that brought in a run. Skylar McKay would drive in the 10th and final run for the Lady Pros in the bottom of the sixth to trigger the mercy rule and end the game after six innings to give the Lady Pros a 10-0 league win in game one.
Hodge and Parsons were huge for the Lady Pros, both finishing the game with three RBIs. Hodge was a perfect 2-2 at the plate and Parsons went 2-4 at bat.
Williams pitched all six innings, surrendering four hits and no runs while striking out nine batters. The Lady Pros finished game one with 11 hits while drawing four walks.
The second game of the doubleheader saw Williams post another strong showing in the circle. Boosted by Northway’s 4-4 effort at the plate, the Lady Pros downed the Lady Rockets 11-0 in five innings to sweep the two-game series.
The Lady Pros started the second game hot offensively, scoring all 11 of their runs in the first three innings of play. Northway got the scoring started for the home team, crossing home plate after a pitch passed by the Lady Rocket catcher for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
A two-RBI double by Williams and an RBI single by Lilly Rockhill extended the Lady Pro lead to 4-0 before the Lady Rockets got the third out they needed to end the first inning.
The Lady Pro offensive onslaught would carry into the second inning, however.
The Pros would add another three runs in the second, led by Hodge and Savannah Watterson, who both recorded RBIs in the inning. The Lady Pros led 7-0 headed into the third inning of play.
Northway, Parsons and Rockhill would all record RBIs in the bottom of the fourth, extending the Lady Pro lead to 11-0 and pushing the team into triggering the mercy rule to end the game. The Lady Rockets had the top of the fifth inning to score at least two runs to keep the game going but couldn’t find their offensive rhythm, losing 11-0 after five innings.
Williams was brilliant again for the Lady Pros. The ace pitched all five innings, surrendering only a single hit while holding the Lady Rockets scoreless.
Hodge was the pacesetter for the Lady Pros offensively in game two, finishing 1-4 at the plate with a team-high three RBIs. Williams and Parsons both finished with a pair of RBIs in the game, with Williams going 1-3 at the plate and Parsons finishing 1-2.
Lady Pro head coach Zach Williams said it is nice to know the team can count on Williams in the pitching circle, although they do have other options at pitcher. "Drew has been throwing well and it makes things nice to know the plan going into a doubleheader," he said.
"We certainly do have other options to pitch, Halle Parsons and Lilly Rockhill are there if we need them. We are just trying to keep the best 9 on the field at all times this year and make changes when needed," he added.
Williams also talked about his batting lineup who, together with whomever is pitching make the Lady Pros a dangerous team. "Hitters did well this weekend as well."
"Our lineup is always dangerous and different girls can step up on any given day. Pilot Rock had some pitchers that could mix speeds and kept the ball on the outside part of the plate. Our ladies made adjustments early enough not to make it too interesting," he explained.
Grant Union/Prairie City was scheduled to host Elgin/Imbler at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, then go on the road for a doubleheader against Heppner/Ione/Condon on Friday, April 25, with the first game starting at 11 a.m. and the second beginning at 1 p.m.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.