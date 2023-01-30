Sharp deflection

Grant Union’s Brianna Sharp deflects a pass by Irrigon’s Karina Romero on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in John Day.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — The Lady Prospectors played one of their most competitive basketball games of the season against Irrigon on Friday, Jan. 27, but ultimately fell to the visitors 33-23 to stay winless in league play.

Grant Union senior Raney Anderson’s seven points weren’t enough to overcome a plethora of turnovers and a scoreless first quarter that had the Lady Pros playing catch-up all evening. The Lady Pros opened the game with trouble taking care of the ball, going down 6-0 to open the period.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

