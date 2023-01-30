JOHN DAY — The Lady Prospectors played one of their most competitive basketball games of the season against Irrigon on Friday, Jan. 27, but ultimately fell to the visitors 33-23 to stay winless in league play.
Grant Union senior Raney Anderson’s seven points weren’t enough to overcome a plethora of turnovers and a scoreless first quarter that had the Lady Pros playing catch-up all evening. The Lady Pros opened the game with trouble taking care of the ball, going down 6-0 to open the period.
The team’s offensive struggles continued throughout the first quarter, with a relentless Lady Knight full-court press holding the Lady Pros scoreless through the rest of the opening period. The Lady Pros were down 10-0 after one quarter of play.
The Lady Pros got it together in the second quarter, opening with a 10-0 run of their own to tie the game midway through the frame. The teams would trade a pair of field goals and then the Lady Knights would settle in, relying on their press to score eight straight and take a 20-12 lead into halftime.
The Lady Knights would continue to use their pressing defense to create turnovers by the Lady Pros and push their lead back up to 10 points at 28-18 headed into the final quarter of play.
A fourth quarter rally similar to what the Lady Pros accomplished to start the second half never materialized.
The Lady Knights scored just five points in the fourth quarter but the Lady Pros were unable to capitalize, scoring just five points of their own to ultimately fall 33-23.
Maddie Bailey added five points to go along with Anderson’s team-high seven for the Lady Pros. Brianna Sharp and Emma Northway each added four points for the squad.
The loss leaves the Grant Union girls at 1-18 on the season with a 0-7 league record. The loss is the 15th in a row for the Lady Pros, with three games left to play in the regular season.
The Lady Pros will have a chance to snap that losing streak on Friday, Feb. 3, when they host Stanfield in a Blue Mountain Conference matchup. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
