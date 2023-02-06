JOHN DAY — Saturday, Feb. 4, was Senior Night at Grant Union High School, with the girls basketball team honoring their lone senior, Raney Anderson.
The Weston-McEwen Lady Tigerscots played spoiler, however, defeating the Lady Prospectors 48-23 in Anderson’s final game on her home floor.
Scoring was sparse in the first half for the Lady Pros, who found themselves trailing 37-9 at intermission. The second half would see the Lady Tigerscots cool down, but the inability to put together scoring runs left the Lady Pros unable to turn the low-scoring Weston second half into a comeback bid.
The Lady Pros had their chances. The Tigerscots had only scored two points midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Pros went into their own scoring drought, however, with only two points of their own at the midway point of the third. Grant Union would end the third quarter on the wrong side of a 43-16 scoreline.
The final quarter of play was a push, with both squads scoring five points in the period. Unable to grind their way back into the game, the Lady Pros ultimately fell 48-23 in their final home game of the 2022-23 basketball season, dropping their record to 1-20.
Morgan Walker paced the team on offense, scoring nine points in the contest. Senior Raney Anderson wasn’t too far behind, finishing the night with seven points. Three other Lady Pros finished the night with two points apiece.
Anderson reflected on her time playing at Grant Union High School, and this season in particular.
“It’s been unlike any year I’ve ever played. It’s definitely been different. We have an extremely young team, which can sometimes be really hard, but at the same time, there is nobody I’d rather spend my senior year with,” she said.
“Sometimes you’re just dealt a hand and it is what it is, but it’s been a great year. Even if our record isn’t the best, it’s still been great,” she added.
Anderson also spoke about the team’s desire to win games, saying that attitude is a reflection of the competition the team has among one another in practice.
“I think the constant competition — because nobody knows who is going to be starting, nobody knows what five are going to be on the court at one time — that’s part of it," she said. "They’re constantly working to make each other better and also make themselves better at the same time, and I think that’s been a huge part of keeping our attitudes up."
Anderson added, “Everybody is super-encouraging with each other, and that helps because it is hard having a whole season that is a loss.”
“Next year, we’re going to be even stronger. Even if I am leaving, the girls are working hard and we have a great coach,” she said.
