The Lady Pros left it all on the court in their 71-18 loss to Crane - the defending state champions.
"They're fighters," Prospector's first-year head coach Jason Miller said. "They love to battle," he said.
Miller, longtime Pros football coach, said the Lady Pros put pressure on the Mustang's offense. Additionally, as a team, he said the girls played better defense and got more rebounds.
Miller said he is trying to get the team to understand what he wants as their coach and work through the transition from the previous year.
In the meantime, he said, the team will continue," keep working on all the things that constitute a good basketball team."
The Lady Pros go on the road Thursday to face Weston McEwen in Athena. The girl's game begins at 6 p.m. while the boys tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The boys' basketball game was canceled due to Crane not having a complete team.
(0) comments
