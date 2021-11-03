Grant Union's volleyball team celebrates after closing defeating Vernonia Tuesday, Nov. 2 to the move on to the state semifinals. The Lady Pros will face Salem Academy in Redmond on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Ridgeview High School at 6:30 p.m.
From left, Brilynn Combs, a sophomore, and Paige Gerry, a senior, leap to block a hit by Vernonia's Nita Cook, a senior, on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Grant Union gym during the Lady Pros state playoff quarterfinals match against the Loggers. Grant Union won the match 3-1 and will face Salem Academy, Friday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at
From left, Grant Union senior Lauryn Pettyjohn, sophomore Halle Parsons, and senior Carson Weaver get into position Tuesday, Nov. 2 during the Lady Pros state playoff quarterfinal match against Vernonia. Grant Union won the match 3-1 and will face Salem Academy Friday, Nov.5 in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
The Lady Pros bring it in Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the gym at Grant Union High School after winning the state playoff quarterfinal match against Vernonia, 3-1. The squad heads to Redmond Friday, Nov. 5 for a semifinal match against Salem Academy at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview High School
Grant Union's volleyball team moved on to the semifinals in the state tourney after defeating Vernonia 3-1 Tuesday, Nov. 2 in front of a packed gym at Grant Union High School.
The Lady Pros came out of the gate strong and dominated the first set 25-18. Riding the momentum, Grant Union took the second, 25-13.
In a thorny third set that seesawed back and forth, the Loggers took the third set 28-26. The fourth set was a dog fight with heavy hits by both teams. In the end, the Lady Pros ran away with the decisive set, 25-19.
Paige Gerry, a senior, said the final set was exciting and the team trusted one another.
"It was a rush," Gerry said. "It was super exciting, we played as a team the whole time trusted each other."
The Lady Pros have been strong throughout the squad's postseason are working hard to keep winning, Gerry said.
"We have to keep this momentum," she said, "I think we will. We've been working together really well."
Grant Union will face Salem Academy at 6:30 p.m. Redmond at Ridgeview High School.
Salem Academy, ranked first in in division 2A, is 25-2 and 11-0 in league play. The Spartans have not lost a match since Sep.1.
Grant Union, ranked fourth, finished 23-10 and finished the regular season 10-2 in league.
