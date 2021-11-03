Grant Union's volleyball team celebrates after defeating Vernonia Tuesday, Nov. 2, to move on to the state semifinals. The Lady Pros will face Salem Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
From left, Brilynn Combs, a sophomore, and Paige Gerry, a senior, leap to block a hit by Vernonia's Nita Cook, a senior, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the Grant Union gym during the Lady Pros state playoff quarterfinals match against the Loggers.
From left, Grant Union senior Lauryn Pettyjohn, sophomore Halle Parsons, and senior Carson Weaver get into position Tuesday, Nov. 2, during the Lady Pros state playoff quarterfinal match against Vernonia.
Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle
JOHN DAY — Grant Union's volleyball team moved on to the semifinals in the state tourney after defeating Vernonia 3-1 Tuesday, Nov. 2, in front of a packed gym at Grant Union High School.
The Lady Pros came out of the gate strong and dominated the first set 25-18. Riding the momentum, Grant Union took the second, 25-13.
In a thorny third set that seesawed back and forth, the Loggers came away with a 28-26 win. The fourth set was a dogfight, with heavy hits by both teams. In the end, the Lady Pros ran away with the decisive set, 25-19.
"It was a rush," senior Paige Gerry said afterwards. "It was super exciting, we played as a team the whole time and trusted each other."
The Lady Pros have been strong throughout the squad's postseason and are working hard to keep winning, Gerry said.
"We have to keep this momentum," she said. "I think we will. We've been working together really well."
Grant Union will face Salem Academy at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Salem Academy, ranked first in division 2A, is 25-2 and 11-0 in league play. The Spartans have not lost a match since Sep.1.
Grant Union, ranked fourth, is 23-10 and finished the regular season 10-2 in league.
