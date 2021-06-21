After winning their first game of the season June 10, defeating Weston-McEwen 38-30, the Lady Pros dropped their last game of the season on June 15 to Stanfield, losing 28-27, finishing their shortened season 1-5 overall.
Junior Paige Gerry said it was a “weird season” with COVID-19. She said some players went straight from softball right into basketball.
“Some of us only had one practice,” she said. “Some of us had zero practice before our first game.”
Gerry said, from her first game to the last, it was evident how much the team improved.
She said the win over Weston-McEwen was a big confidence booster — as was their game against Joseph, where the team lost 56-51.
Junior Paige Weaver concurred.
“All of us played really well,” she said. “It’s just sometimes you have other girls on the other team that played just as well.”
Gerry said the team was tired from their game with Joseph, considering how high the scoring was.
“I think most of us pushed through,” she said. “We were just playing our hearts out.”
Weaver said most of the team plays all three sports together (softball, basketball and volleyball). She said they play with the mentality that you leave everything out on the field or the court — as if it were their last game.
Gerry said it was “really awesome” for Jason Miller to step into the role of head coach this year. She said the team did not know who their coach was going to be until their first basketball meeting.
Miller is Grant Union’s head football coach.
“I really liked him as a coach,” Weaver said. “I’m excited for next year.”
