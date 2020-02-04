After falling to Union 47-30 Friday, Heppner proved to be too much Saturday, defeating the Lady Pros 50-46.
In Friday’s game, the girls got off to a rough start and could not make up the ground.
At the half, the score was 31-13, and Union did not look back from there.
Senior Kaytlyn Wells led Grant Union with 12 points, while Tyler Blood and Baylee Combs combined for 14 points.
For Union, sophomore Callie Glenn led the game with 19 points, while Audrey Wells, Kylie Marriott Brianna Kohr combined for 23 points in the win.
“They played physical, they played hard and everyone did their job tonight,” said Grant Union head coach Kristi Moore. “Union is just a tough team to beat.”
Union, ranked fourth in the state, now has a 9-0 league record.
Moore said Union is a lot like Grant Union was last year, in that the team is stacked with upperclassmen.
Union has three seniors and four juniors, while Grant Union has three seniors, one junior and seven sophomores on their roster.
“The girls played really well, and I am proud of them,” said Union head coach Rhondie Johansen. “Right now, at this point in the season, I am telling the girls to take it one game at a time and one play at a time.”
With three more games in the regular season, the Lady Pros are now 5-13 overall and 3-6 in league play.
The girls tipoff at 6 p.m. Friday against Pilot Rock (5-14, 1-8) at Grant Union.
