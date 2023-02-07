SCAPPOOSE — The Grant Union girls wrestling team finished near the front of the pack at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 wrestling tournament held in Scappoose on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Lady Prospectors placed seventh out of 34 teams and had five individual placers in the tournament.
Zoey Beam was one of the team’s top two placers at the tournament, battling through the consolation bracket at 105 pounds to finish third. Beam wrestled six matches at the district tournament, losing in the quarterfinal 7-5 and winning the remainder of her matches by pinfall.
Mallory Lusco also left the district tournament with third-place honors. Lusco lost her semifinal match with Baker/Powder Valley’s Madison Meyer before pinning her way through the consolation bracket for third place.
The Lady Pros had another district placer in Quinlan Taylor, who finished eighth at 140 pounds. Taylor advanced to the championship quarterfinal before being relegated to the consolation bracket.
Jaydika Anderson and Sivanna Hodge were both placers at 170 pounds. Hodge wrestled her way to the championship semifinal before being bounced into the consolation bracket due to an injury default loss in the semis, ultimately placing sixth.
Anderson just missed out on qualifying for the state tournament, finishing in fifth place at 170 pounds. Anderson advanced to the championship quarterfinal before being relegated to the consolation bracket.
Anderson would fall in the third- and fourth-place matches to settle for fifth place at 170. Anderson wrestled a total of seven matches during the tournament, finishing with a 5-2 record over the two-day event.
The Lady Pros will have two wrestlers representing Grant Union at the state tournament in Beam and Lusco. The 80.5 team points the Lady pros racked up at the district tournament had them well behind eventual tournament winner La Grande’s 254.
Second place Baker/Powder Valley finished with 168 team points, just ahead of hosts Scappoose who finished third with 141 team points. Fourth and sixth place were separated by just 21 points.
Fourth place Tillamook (124), fifth place Vale (110) and sixth place St. Helens (103) rounded out the teams that placed ahead of the Lady Pros.
Grant Union head wrestling coach Andy Lusco said the team wrestled well but would’ve liked a higher finish. “I think we wrestled well as a team, we finished seventh out of 34. We would’ve liked to finish a little bit higher.”
Lusco and Beam will now head to the state wrestling tournament in Portland held from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, Feb. 25 at Memorial Coliseum. Start time for the tournament is to be determined.
