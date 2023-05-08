JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City Lady Prospector softball team had to work for a pair of victories against the Weston-McEwen/Griswold Lady Tigerscots on Saturday, May 6, at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.

The first game saw the Lady Pro bats struggle to make contact with Lady Tigerscot pitcher Hailey Stallings for the first two innings of play. Grant Union/Prairie City’s Drew Williams did her part to keep the Lady Pros steady, pitching her way out of a jam that left Weston runners stranded on second and third base to keep the game scoreless headed into the bottom of the third inning.

