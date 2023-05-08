JOHN DAY — The Grant Union/Prairie City Lady Prospector softball team had to work for a pair of victories against the Weston-McEwen/Griswold Lady Tigerscots on Saturday, May 6, at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
The first game saw the Lady Pro bats struggle to make contact with Lady Tigerscot pitcher Hailey Stallings for the first two innings of play. Grant Union/Prairie City’s Drew Williams did her part to keep the Lady Pros steady, pitching her way out of a jam that left Weston runners stranded on second and third base to keep the game scoreless headed into the bottom of the third inning.
Then the Lady Pros went to work, loading the bases with no outs to start the bottom of the third inning. The hitting exhibition led to five Lady Pro runs and a 5-0 lead at the end of three.
The Lady Pros would again load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, this time coming away with a single run after drawing a walk to push their lead to 6-0 headed into the sixth inning. A double play to end the top of the sixth got the Lady Pros out of some trouble and kept the Lady Tigerscots scoreless headed into the final inning of play.
Williams would close the door, striking out two of the three Lady Tigerscot batters in the seventh to secure the 6-0 win for the Lady Pros in game one. Lilly Rockhill led the Lady Pros in the game, finishing 1-2 at bat with a pair of RBIs.
Both Reece Jacobs and Halle Parsons finished game one with an RBI. Williams pitched the entire first game for the Lady Pros, surrendering no runs on four hits with a stunning 13 strikeouts.
The second game of the doubleheader saw the Lady Pros fall behind 1-0 in the first only to score the five runs they’d need to secure the win in the second. The Lady Tigerscots would add another run in the fourth but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lady Pros held serve and won game two 5-2.
The second game of the doubleheader saw Savannah Watterson lead the Lady Pros with two RBIs on 3-4 batting at the plate. Halle Parsons also finished the second game with two RBIs, going 1-4 at the plate.
Williams got the win for the Lady Pros, pitching all seven innings. Williams surrendered four hits and two runs while striking out nine batters in the win.
Saturday was Senior Night for the Lady Pros with Raney Anderson, Laken McKay and Majik Meyers and their parents honored before the start of the doubleheader. Mothers of the seniors threw out the ceremonial first pitches.
The second-ranked Lady Pros are sporting an 18-1 record with a perfect 15-0 league mark. The Lady Pros will be in action next when they host Vale on Wednesday, May 10.
